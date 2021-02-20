Lexington One high school students return to in-person learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington One School District officials have announced high schools will be returning to in-person learning.
On March 1, cohort A and B high school students will receive face-to-face instruction four days a week (Monday–Thursday). Fridays will remain e-learning days.
District officials believe this shift will help them to engage with students more academically and better serve their social-emotional needs.
This plan does not impact students in the Online Learning Academy.
The district is asking students to remember the importance of:
- wearing a mask while on a school bus and campus.
- practicing good hygiene (wash/sanitize hands often, cover coughs/sneezes with inside of elbow or tissue, etc.).
- practicing physical-distancing measures in classrooms and common areas.
- following school officials’ directions regarding health and safety.
- letting their teacher or another staff member know immediately if they don’t feel well or think they may have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
For more information, visit Lexington School District One’s website.
