FINAL: Carolina 12 - Dayton 1

FIRST INNING: Thomas Farr on the bump, and he’s a flame thrower. Up to 97. Throws nothing but fastballs to the first two hitters of the game, and gets a weak pop up to deep short and a weak ground ball to short. Callil factors into the first two outs of the season. Big boy first baseman swings through a first pitch fastball. Farr with a 2-1 changeup gets a swing and a miss. Then a 97mph fastball tipped into the glove of Colin Burgess ends the inning. Farr looks as advertised in the first inning. ... After fouling back the first pitch he sees, Allen takes three balls out of the zone to go ahead in the count 3-1. After fouling away a pair of two-strike pitches, he takes a fastball inside for Ball 4. Milone drives a first pitch single to left. Their left fielder must not be any good defensively as he’s playing on the wall. Of course, maybe he’s playing there because the Gamecocks can hit it a long way. After a mound visit, Clarke jumps all over a first pitch fastball and drives it just over the centerfield wall. Clarke said he wanted to get to 70 RBIs this season. Good start with three right there. Mendham fans at a breaking ball away for the first out of the game. Eyster hits a rocket, but right back at the pitcher who makes the play. Fortuitous. Fastball with some run gets Heinrich swinging at the first pitch, then an offspeed pitch has him down 0-2. Nice running play by the first baseman in foul territory not too far from the tarp. Carolina leads 3-0.