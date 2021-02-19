WIS to host new series with Claflin on ‘SC Superstars, CU Student Athletes and Social Justice’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has partnered with Claflin University to spotlight community leaders in South Carolina.
The brand new virtual forum, “SC Superstars, CU Student Athletes, and Social Justice,” will be a monthly event, live streamed on wistv.com.
Its purpose is to engage the South Carolina community around various issues, particularly social justice.
This unique event will connect students and our state with outstanding athletes who were born in, or live in, South Carolina who have a remarkably positive impact on the national stage through athletics and social justice.
The first event will be Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.
Our first speaker will be one of the greatest basketball players of all-time from South Carolina, Alex English.
English was selected as the first speaker in this series because of his love of South Carolina, his remarkable Pro-Basketball Hall of Fame career, and his steadfast commitment throughout his life to social justice.
During the event, the former Dreher High and UofSC basketball standout will share his incredible story, discuss what social justice means to him, offer advice to today’s students, and answer several questions from CU student-athletes.
This event will be streamed live on wistv.com.
Sports Anchor Joe Gorchow will serve as the presenter and moderator of the event in direct partnership with the Director of Claflin’s Center for Social Justice, Dr. Belinda Wheeler.
Wheeler is an Australian-born sports junkie who also serves as Claflin University’s ADID (Athletics Diversity and Inclusion Designee). One-hundred-percent committed to student success, the South Carolina community, and social justice (statewide, nationally, and internationally), Wheeler created the “SC Superstars, CU Student Athletes, and Social Justice” series.
She hopes that this event will bring the community closer together and create a more equal and equitable society.
