Swansea man arrested after trying to solicit sex from a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Swansea man has been arrested and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
Officials say 28-year-old Kevin Coorbin Sheppard solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.
Sheppard was taken into custody on February 16 by the Internet Crimes Against ChildrenTask Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Investigators with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted with this investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.