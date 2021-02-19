Man shot, killed off Parklane Road in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have launched an investigation into the death of a man they found shot multiple times in northeast Columbia.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday on Ross Road. That’s just off Parklane Road near Farrow Road.
Deputies said they found a man lying on the ground outside who had been shot in his “upper and lower body.”
The victim died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.
Anyone who has information about the crime should submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.
