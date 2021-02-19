LCSD continues search for 13-year-old girl reported missing

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a 13-year-old girl reported missing.
Officials say Ashley Lopez Florez was last seen on February 16 at her home on Delree Street in West Columbia.
Florez’s is described as 5′3 and weighs 130 pounds. Her mother said she took a knapsack with a blue floral print when she left the house.
“According to Ashley’s mother she doesn’t have any social media accounts, she doesn’t have a cellphone so we are not sure about her activity either using a cellphone or talking to people with it,” LCSD Captain Adam Myrick said.
Anyone with information about Florez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230
