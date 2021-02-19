Get paid to cut down your Bradford Pear trees in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission is offering homeowners the option to remove Bradford pear trees and replace them with native trees.
Bradford pears are not native to the U.S. and have been widely planted in South Carolina for years. While the blossoms are pretty, they have a pungent odor and the trees often break during storms. Bradford pear trees also directly contribute to one of the worst invasive plant species in the Southeast, the Callery pear.
Property owners are encouraged to exchange up to five Bradford Pear trees for an equal number of free, healthy, native, young replacement trees.
Exchanges will be held from 9 a.m. through noon at two locations:
- Swan Lake Iris Gardens Heath Pavilion 150 Garden Street Sumter, SC 29150 on February 27
- Nettles Park Large Picnic Shelter 102 Nettles Park Rd. Clemson, SC 29631 on March 13
Pre-registration is required. Only the owner of the property can register and get the trees.
Any South Carolina resident can participate and take part in the program. Property owners are responsible for tree removal.
Citizens are asked to take a photo of themselves with the cut tree and bring it to the exchange event.
Replacement trees will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. If your preferred replacement tree is not available at the time of distribution, you will be provided with a healthy alternative. Specific tree species cannot be reserved ahead of the event.
Citizens are urged to follow social distancing protocol for this outdoor event. Please prepare to have face covering at all times while in the Bradford Pear Bounty venue; remain at least 6 feet from one another and use hand sanitizer upon entering the venue.
