Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Goose

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Goose is a gorgeous 2-year-old Labrador mix awaiting a forever family at Pawmetto Lifeline.
Goose’s previous owner was going through some hard life changes, having been evicted. He tried to keep her but he couldn’t. He was in tears as he surrendered his “Goosey Goose” to the rescue group.
Pawmetto Lifeline said they know he took wonderful care of her and she is already spayed. They promised to help find her the best home!
Goose is so loving – just a sweet and chill girl! She is a good size, but not too big at about 60 pounds.
Labradors are known for their wonderful personalities. They have the reputation of being one of the most sweet-natured breeds, as well as being friendly, outgoing and high-spirited!
Labs have the intelligence and eagerness to please which makes them very easy to train. Goose seems to know some great basic commands already.
She would be a great all-around family dog!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
