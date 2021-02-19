First Alert Forecast: Tracking sunshine for your weekend, then more rain on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking sunshine for your weekend, but don’t get used to it. More showers arrive Monday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see clearing skies and cold conditions. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
· We’re tracking sunshine for your weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Saturday and the mid 50s by Sunday.
· We’ll see scattered showers Monday with a cold front (50% chance). Highs in the low 60s.
· More sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see clearing skies in the Midlands. It will be dry as high pressure builds in from the west. A little patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Grab your sunglasses. We’re tracking a lot of sunshine for your weekend.
On Saturday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
For Sunday, we’ll see more sunshine. Late in the day, we’ll see increasing clouds, all ahead of our next weather maker. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Sunday.
A cold front will move through the Midlands Monday, giving way to scattered showers (50% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s.
Sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s. Some areas could be near 70 degrees by Thursday.
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.