Fairfield Co. investigators searching for suspect who stole utility trailers

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted for stealing utility trailers.
Brian Chase Haas, 25, is facing grand larceny charges.
Officials say Haas is connected to the theft of utility trailers throughout the county. He also has connections in Kershaw County.
Anyone with information about Haas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
