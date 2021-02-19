CPD: Man wanted in connection with construction scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted in connection with a construction scam.
Tyron Bethea, 44, has been charged with obtaining property under false pretenses.
Investigators say Bethea scammed two victims out of thousands of dollars in a phony construction deal.
The victims told officials Bethea told them he owned “A.T.G. Construction” and was a “licensed contractor in various trades.”
Bethea then wrote a contract with the company’s name and gave them a quote of $28,500 to build an addition to their home. The victims say they paid Bethea $2700 in cash.
Investigators say Bethea allegedly failed to complete the construction work and conducted business without a business license from the South Carolina Department of Labor and Licensing.
Anyone with information about Bethea’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
