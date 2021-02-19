City of Cayce votes to honor COVID-19 victims, survivors

“This is an opportunity for us to recognize the lives lost and the families impacted by this deadly virus. It is also an opportunity to recognize our amazing first responders and healthcare workers that continue to be at the forefront of this pandemic each day. As tired as many of us may feel over this past year, we are surrounded by heroes at every level – survivors, families, caregivers, our local businesses that have found new ways to operate and community members that show kindness and care to others,” Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said.