City of Cayce votes to honor COVID-19 victims, survivors

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Cayce has announced a resolution that will honor victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 1st has been adopted as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.
City Council members unanimously voted to pass the resolution on Wednesday, February 17. They say will serve as a reminder for “those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who are forever marked by COVID and continue to suffer from the impact of this virus.”
“This is an opportunity for us to recognize the lives lost and the families impacted by this deadly virus. It is also an opportunity to recognize our amazing first responders and healthcare workers that continue to be at the forefront of this pandemic each day. As tired as many of us may feel over this past year, we are surrounded by heroes at every level – survivors, families, caregivers, our local businesses that have found new ways to operate and community members that show kindness and care to others,” Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said.
Councilman Tim James expressed the “great pride in knowing our city is honoring both those that lost their lives and those that survived COVID-19.”
City leaders said they appreciate South Carolinians that continue to follow the guidelines and protocol from the CDC.
“Hopefully this day of recognition will help bring the awareness that we need to continue to reach out to people without computers to sign up for vaccine appointments. I also hope that we can continue to partner with groups like The Comet – and embody all they are doing to help get people to vaccine sites,” Cayce’s Mayor Pro Tem Skip Jenkins said.
City of Cayce leaders say more than 7,000 people in Lexington County have died from COVID-19.
