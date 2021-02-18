Vaccine distribution delays continue in SC as winter storms slam the US

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winter storms slamming parts of the United States leading to vaccine distribution delays here in South Carolina.
“Delays have occurred statewide both Tuesday and Wednesday, expect some of the same Thursday,” DHEC Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said.
DHEC attributing those possible delays Thursday to the snow falling in the Memphis area, where the main distribution hub is located.
“We were supposed to receive a set of shipments Tuesday first doses, a set of shipments Wednesday second doses,” added Davidson.
In the long-run DHEC predicts that these delays will have an overall small impact on the state’s distribution process. That’s because vaccine providers have made it clear that if they have the supply, they can get shots into arms at a rapid pace.
“As far as the overall vaccine rollout goes, it will just be a blip,” explained Davidson. “The supply will all be coming and I’m pretty confident given that providers continually tell us that they can do more vaccinations than we have supply, I can only imagine they will make up for lost time.”
Meantime the United States government says it’s working with multiple agencies to assess weather conditions and to reduce potential vaccine delivery delays.
