Vaccine appointments for Gamecock Park moved on Thursday, Feb. 18

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People with COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Gamecock Park in Columbia need to go to a different location on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Due to weather, Prisma Health has moved all Gamecock Park appointments for the day to the Baptist Hospital Breast Health building located at 1501 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia.
People should park in the garage attached to the building.
Those who had appointments at Gamecock Park that were disrupted by weather on other days may also go to get their vaccine at Baptist Hospital on Thursday.
Prisma said they have the vaccine supply to cover all Feb. 18 appointments, as well as others who missed their appointments due to weather.
People should remain in their car until their appointment time and must wear masks into the building, Prisma said.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines through Prisma Health, click or tap here. People may also call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).
