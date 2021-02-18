Sumter Police searching for man last seen at Prisma Health hospital

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man last seen in an area hospital.
Officials say 36-year-old Terrell Bing Miller was receiving treatment at Prisma Health when he walked off the premises.
Miller is described as a 5′4 black male that weighs around 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red coat over a black hoodie and a green camouflage T-shirt.
Anyone with information about Miller’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sumter Police at 803-436-2700.
