Sumter man arrested for selling stolen guns, rings to pawnshop

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the selling of stolen goods to a pawnshop.
Taylor James Singleton, 25, has been charged with obtaining a signature under false pretenses, value $2,000 or less and four counts of receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less.
Officials say Singleton received money for a stolen firearm on January 27, a stolen wedding ring set on January 29, a stolen gold diamond band on January 30, and another stolen firearm on February 10. He knew the items belonged to the victim before pawning them, according to arrest warrants.
Singleton was taken into custody on February 16.
He has since been transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains. His bond has been set at $9,500.
