Some continue to struggle with COVID-19 after effects months after contracting disease

“The brain requires enough oxygen, not only to function acutely, but to preserve its integrity,” Nason said. “For instance, somebody that had a near drowning event and was held underwater for a long period of time, we have learned that some of these patients have impairments in their thinking ability over time. That can occur in our [COVID] patients in the hospital setting, even on oxygen. They’ll have consistent, low oxygen levels and that can be damaging to the brain as well as the other organs.”