Police: Man waves gun at Conway DoorDash driver after she refuses to give him her number

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man remains in jail after allegedly pulling a gun on a DoorDash driver in Conway.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 28-year-old Domian Alexander Nelson, of Saint Stephen, was booked at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday on charges of armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm. His bond is set at $20,000.
A report from the Conway Police Department said officers met with the victims on Feb. 10 following the incident on Graduate Road.
The woman said she was working for DoorDash and picking up an order when a pickup truck drove up next to her. The suspect was sitting in the passenger seat and asked her for her phone number, authorities said.
According to the report, the woman told the suspect she was working and did not want to give him her phone number. Nelson then allegedly brandished a handgun and told her to give him her phone, at which point she unlocked the device and handed it to him, police said.
“She stated that the offender followed himself on Instagram from her account, took her phone number and put his phone number in her phone,” the report stated.
The suspect also said he would “mess up” the woman’s boyfriend while waving his gun, according to authorities.
Nelson told the man to get out of the woman’s vehicle, at which point the suspect asked if he smoke marijuana, the report stated.
The woman told Nelson the man was just her brother, authorities said.
“The offender then waved his handgun again and stating that it was a good thing he was not (the woman’s) boyfriend or he would mess him up,” according to the police report.
Authorities said Nelson then gave the woman back her phone and drove off. When she spoke with police, she was able to show officers a photo of the suspect from his Instagram page, the incident report stated.
