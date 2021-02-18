Non-residents seeking vaccines in South Carolina

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - COVID-19 does not adhere to any political boundary, and nor do vaccine doses in South Carolina.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control published a dashboard showing that as of Feb. 16, more than 20,000 doses allocated to South Carolina have gone to residents of other states.
- 2,430 doses have gone to Georgians
- 8,496 doses have gone to North Carolinians
- 9,252 doses have gone to residents of other states
Those doses represent 2.8 percent of the 726,920 doses administered within the state.
DHEC does not have a residency requirement for vaccine administration and in a call with journalists on Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said she was not aware of any plans to institute one.
“Just as South Carolina is reliant on our neighboring states, they’re reliant on us, and we all need to work together on our fight against COVID,” she said.
She went on to say, “It’s important to remember that the virus that causes COVID-19 doesn’t adhere to any boundaries or state borders.”
In Marlboro County along the North Carolina border, CareSouth Carolina McColl Health and Wellness site administrator Pat Graham said the community regularly crosses into Scotland County on the other side of the border.
“It’s not like we’re taking hundreds of our doses and giving them to just person after person after person from North Carolina. We are right on the line. We do have patients from North Carolina. We do have people from this area going to North Carolina [to get vaccinated]” she said.
Graham estimated her team had administered 60 to 100 doses to North Carolinians out of the roughly 1,100 it has given out.
“We’re not turning anyone away,” she said.
Graham said Marlboro County has been saturated with doses in recent days, and she’s been able to accommodate almost immediate appointments.
She recommended those interested should go to the website to schedule an appointment.
The flow of doses appears to be a two-way street.
The AP reported that 27,000 nonresidents have gone to North Carolina to get a shot.
The state recently enacted a policy that would allow clinics to restrict doses based on residency.
