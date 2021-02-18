Man wanted for stealing car from Honda dealership in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for community assistance to help identify a man wanted in connection with stealing a vehicle.
Officials say the man stole a car from Honda of Columbia on February 17.
Surveillance video captured the man arriving at the dealership in a white F-150 FX4.
The stolen vehicle has since been recovered in Chapin. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is urged to contact Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.