Latest weekly first-time unemployment claim total is lowest in almost 2 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Thursday reported the fewest new unemployment claims last week since mid-December.
SCDEW reported 4,475 new claims received in the week ending Saturday. That’s down 2,225 claims since the previous week and the lowest total since the week ending Dec. 26.
Anderson County had the highest number of new claims at 470, with Greenville County coming in second at 400. Richland County reported 372 claims, while Horry County reported 310. Spartanburg County reported 239 claims, and Charleston County had the sixth-highest total with 219 claims.
In the Lowcountry, Berkeley County reported 187 claims, while Dorchester County reported 89. Beaufort reported 94.
Colleton, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties each reported fewer than 40.
Last week, the state paid out a total of $75.8 million in state and federal unemployment benefits.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March of 2020, the state has paid out $5.28 billion in benefits.
