FIRST ALERT: Tracking more rain & possible flooding tonight into Friday, then sunshine for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more rain tonight into your Friday. Then, we’ll see sunshine for your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’ll see cloudy skies. Rain is still likely (100% chance). Some of the rain could be heavy. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
· A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of the Midlands through Friday morning. Turn around, don’t drown!
· Friday is an Alert Day. Rain will be around for at least the first part of your day (50% chance). Some of the rain will be steady. Flooding is also possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
· We’re tracking sunshine for your weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
· A few showers are expected Monday with highs near 60.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. As we move through your Thursday night, it will be cloudy and cold. Rain is likely tonight. The chance of rain is 100%. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of the Midlands through Friday morning. Several areas have seen more than an inch of rain. We could see an additional 1.5″ for parts of the area tonight into Friday. Flooding is possible. Turn around, don’t drown.
Friday is also an Alert Day. We will continue tracking periods of steady rain, especially for the first half of your day. Some of the rain could be heavy. Flooding, again, will be a concern. Gradually, our skies should clear through by evening. The chance of rain Friday is 50%. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50.
More sunshine is expected for the weekend.
In fact, we’ll see mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday and the mid 50s on Sunday.
A few more showers are possible Monday (40% chance). Then, more sunshine moves in Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Rain Likely (90%). Low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Alert Day Friday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Flooding Possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Little Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
