FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, storms, and flooding today into Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect heavy rain at times, the potential for flooding, and some strong storms are possible too.
As of Noon, Thursday, there were several areas with over 1 inch of rain.
- Today, tonight and into Friday morning we have an Alert Day posted.
- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Friday morning. Turn around, don’t drown!
- Strong storms are possible mainly south of Columbia around Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties.
- Friday, rain will be around for at least the first part of your day (50% chance). Flooding is also possible.
- We’re tracking sunshine for your weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.
- A few showers are expected Monday with highs in the low 60s.
The rain is back! And it will be heavy at times with the potential of flooding and strong storms.
The best chance for strong thunderstorms will be in Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties, mainly areas south of Columbia. These storms have the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado threat exists, as well.
There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Friday morning, as we should see an additional 1 to 3″ of rain once this low pressure system pushes over the Carolinas and exits with a cold front by early Friday afternoon.
High temperatures today won’t get out of the mid 40s and skies will be cloudy.
There is a freezing rain potential for the SC/NC border, so travel north this morning is not advised.
Tonight we continue with the rain with a 100% chance and lows in the upper 30s.
We continue to see rain showers Friday morning, but they push east throughout the morning and skies are cloudy by the afternoon.
Chance of rain is 50%. High temps are in the low 50s.
Saturday is sunny and chilly with high pressure controlling the weather.
Morning lows are in the upper 20s and highs reach the upper 40s.
Sunday morning we are down to 28, but highs reach the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.
Monday, rain moves into the region with a weak cold front approaching. Chances are around 40% of some showers with plenty of clouds. Morning lows are near 40 and highs reach 60.
- Alert Day Today: Cloudy. Rain & Storms Likely (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Flooding Possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
- Alert Day Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered AM Showers (50%). Flooding Possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
- Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.
- Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
- Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.
- Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
- Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.