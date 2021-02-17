Texas Game Wardens rescue cold stunned sea turtles

(Gray News) – The freezing temperatures across the country aren’t just hard on the humans.
Texas game wardens have rescued 141 sea turtles stunned by the cold waters at the southern tip of the state.
The wardens pulled them from the frigid waters of the Brownsville Ship Channel and surrounding bays, according to their official Twitter account.
Cold stunned is when a sea turtle has become hypothermic due to severe cold weather.
Temperatures in southern Texas have plunged below freezing this week.
