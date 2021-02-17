Staley on Naismith Late Season Watch List

The 2020-21 Gamecocks have been ranked in the top five all season, including two stints in the No. 1 position, despite losing a pair of top-10 picks in the WNBA Draft. South Carolina is undefeated in SEC play and has six wins over nationally-ranked opponents - the second-most such wins among the AP Top 25. Staley’s team entered the season as an offensive powerhouse and has developed its defensive identity over time, currently ranking second in the SEC in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Gamecocks have shown the ability to win by both pouring in points, scoring 70 or more in 14 of 19 games, and by locking down opponents, holding 10 teams to 60 or fewer points.