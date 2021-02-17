Baseball’s Clarke Named a Preseason First Team All-American by the NCBWA

DALLAS, Texas - University of South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-America first team, it was announced this morning (Wednesday, Feb. 17).
This is Clarke’s second Preseason All-America honor as Collegiate Baseball named him to its third team. He also was named to the Preseason All-SEC third team.
The Forest, Va., native led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs in 2020 while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league. Clarke hit .286 with 14 runs scored in 16 games played for the Gamecocks. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs, and seven RBI in a win over Northwestern on Feb. 22. He also hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win at Furman (March 3). Clarke had a .406 on-base percentage and did not commit an error at first base for Carolina.
Carolina hosts Dayton to open the 2021 season this Friday (Feb. 19) at 4 p.m.
NCBWA Preseason First-Team All-Americans
C - Henry Davis, Louisville
1B - Maxwell Costes, Maryland
2B - Austin Schultz, Kentucky
SS - Cal Conley, Texas Tech
3B - Zach Gelof, Virginia
OF - Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech
OF - Jud Fabian, Florida
OF - Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF - John Rhodes, Kentucky
OF - Grant Richardson, Indiana
DH - Wes Clarke, South Carolina
UT - Davis Sharpe, Clemson
SP - Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP - Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
SP - Jordan Wicks, Kansas State
SP- Connor Prielipp, Alabama
RP - Luke Boyd, Baylor
RP - Jason Ruffcorn, Oklahoma
RP - Tyler Grauer, Indiana State
RP - Michael Kriran, Louisville