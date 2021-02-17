Baseball’s Clarke Named a Preseason First Team All-American by the NCBWA

Baseball’s Clarke Named a Preseason First Team All-American by the NCBWA
Baseball’s Clarke Named a Preseason First Team All-American by the NCBWA (Source: UofSC Athletics)
By Kent Reichert | February 17, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 5:50 PM

DALLAS, Texas - University of South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-America first team, it was announced this morning (Wednesday, Feb. 17).

This is Clarke’s second Preseason All-America honor as Collegiate Baseball named him to its third team. He also was named to the Preseason All-SEC third team.

The Forest, Va., native led the SEC and was tied for third in the country with eight home runs in 2020 while driving in 22, which was tied for third in the league. Clarke hit .286 with 14 runs scored in 16 games played for the Gamecocks. He was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs, and seven RBI in a win over Northwestern on Feb. 22. He also hit the game-winning home run in the top of the 12th inning in a 2-1 win at Furman (March 3). Clarke had a .406 on-base percentage and did not commit an error at first base for Carolina.

Carolina hosts Dayton to open the 2021 season this Friday (Feb. 19) at 4 p.m.

NCBWA Preseason First-Team All-Americans

C - Henry Davis, Louisville

1B - Maxwell Costes, Maryland

2B - Austin Schultz, Kentucky

SS - Cal Conley, Texas Tech

3B - Zach Gelof, Virginia

OF - Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech

OF - Jud Fabian, Florida

OF - Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF - John Rhodes, Kentucky

OF - Grant Richardson, Indiana

DH - Wes Clarke, South Carolina

UT - Davis Sharpe, Clemson

SP - Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP - Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

SP - Jordan Wicks, Kansas State

SP- Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RP - Luke Boyd, Baylor

RP - Jason Ruffcorn, Oklahoma

RP - Tyler Grauer, Indiana State

RP - Michael Kriran, Louisville