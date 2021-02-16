Pedestrian injured in two-car crash on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crews have rushed a man to the hospital after he was hit by at least one car in Columbia on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. in the 5000 block of Garners Ferry Road, near Rosewood Drive.
Police said two cars collided. One vehicle overturned and struck a pedestrian.
Officials say the pedestrian, later identified as John Jeffery Brown, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
The driver has been cited for failing to yield the right of way.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating.
