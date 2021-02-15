10-year-old boy drowns after falling into frozen pond, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One child is dead after falling and drowning in a pond, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 11 a.m., SCSO and Shelby County Fire Department were called to a home in the 8000 block of Brunswick Rd., just east of Millington.
Officials said a 10-year-old boy and his six-year-old sister fell through a frozen pond at the home and drowned.
They were both taken to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital in critical condition.
Police confirmed that the young boy died at the hospital.
