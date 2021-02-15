VAX FAQS: Answering your questions on the COVID-19 Vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our WIS10 Vaccine Team is digging into your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
1) Can I take painkillers before I receive the vaccine?
According to reports, both the CDC and World Health Organization recommend against the preventive use of pain relievers before getting the vaccine.
Doctors have reported that Americans who get the COVID-19 vaccine may feel some mild side effects, but doctors are urging people to avoid taking preemptive doses of over-the-counter pain relievers.
2) My second Moderna shot is scheduled before the 28-day mark - is that okay?
According to the CDC, if your second dose little earlier, that’s allowed.
Their website states that “second doses administered within a grace period of four days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid.”
3) I tested positive for COVID-19 in between my vaccine shots. What should I do about scheduling the second dose?
If you’re sick with COVID-19, the CDC recommends holding off for both the first and second dose until you are better.
The CDC website states, “vaccination of persons with known current SARS-CoV-2 infection should be deferred until the person has recovered from acute illness (if the person had symptoms) and until criteria have been met for them to discontinue isolation.”
4) Is there a risk of severe allergic reactions if I get the vaccine?
Based on reports the CDC has received, “serious problems from vaccination can happen, but they are rare.”
The CDC said few people have experienced severe allergic reactions, and they classify severe as when “a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen or if they must go to the hospital.”
Anyone with known serious allergies should consult their doctor before getting the vaccine.
