SC phone bank helps residents get health insurance during ACA’s special enrollment
This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (Source: HealthCare.gov via AP)
By Laurel Mallory | February 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 12:06 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From now through the middle of May, a special enrollment period is open for people wanting to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

President Joe Biden created the three-month enrollment period by executive order.

It begins Monday, Feb. 15 and lasts through May 15.

To help South Carolinians enroll, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will host a statewide phone bank on Monday from noon to 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in getting health insurance should call 803-988-9007.

The SCHA says people who call will get to speak with a “certified insurance agent who can answer your questions and help enroll you in an affordable health plan.”

In 2020, 90% of people getting health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace received a subsidy to afford coverage, and many received plans with zero premiums, the SCHA said.

