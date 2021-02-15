Possible heavy rain Monday moves Prisma Health vaccinations from Gamecock Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to possible heavy rain, all COVID-19 vaccine appointments scheduled for Gamecock Park on Monday, Feb. 15th will now be moved.
Those who have a scheduled appointment then will now have to go to the vaccination site at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.
Appointments will be honored at their same time at that location. Prisma says parking is available in the garage connected to the 1501 Sumter St. building.
Vaccinations at Baptist Hospital are given in the Beaman Auditorium on the ground floor.
