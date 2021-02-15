FIRST ALERT - Showers and storms expected tonight and again Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
- FIRST ALERT TONIGHT - For Showers and Isolated Storms, Localized Flooding Possible in Low Areas
- Dry Weather Tuesday and Wednesday
- FIRST ALERT THURSDAY - Showers and Storms expected
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
The system passes by and Tuesday afternoon we finally have some sun. Winds are breezy with a NW flow at around 10-20mph. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 50s.
A ridge of high pressure briefly pushes over the region Wednesday and we have mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are near 31 and highs reach the low 50s.
Our next system arrives Wednesday night and brings an 80% chance of rain and even some storms making it an alert day into Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 60s.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Early Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the low 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy. Rain & Storms Likely (80%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Few Morning Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
