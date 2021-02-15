FIRST ALERT: Rain and Thunderstorms Possible Tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We have two Alert Days in your forecast this week.
- This evening is a First Alert for scattered rain and potential storms. Some storms could bring heavy rain (80-100% chance). Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
- We dry up into Tuesday with breezy winds and highs in the mid 50s.
- We’ll see some sunshine Wednesday before the rain moves back in late in the evening hours.
- Thursday is an Alert Day for a good chance of rain and storms in the Midlands (80% chance).
Here comes our next system! It brings showers throughout the day today with a 60% chance of seeing precip. We have some fog in the morning hours. High temps reach the upper 40s with cloudy skies throughout the day.
As the low pushes over the southeast we have a 100% chance of rain and even the possibility of seeing some thunderstorms tonight. Rain could be heavy at times, so the First Alert goes through the overnight period into the early morning hours Tuesday.
The system passes by and Tuesday afternoon we finally have some sun. Winds are breezy with a NW flow at around 10-20mph. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the mid 50s.
A ridge of high pressure briefly pushes over the region Wednesday and we have mostly sunny skies. Morning lows are near 31 and highs reach the low 50s.
Our next system arrives Wednesday night and brings an 80% chance of rain and even some storms making it an alert day into Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the low 60s.
Friday morning we have a few showers then sunny skies in the afternoon with breezy winds. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 50s.
Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers & Storms (50-60%). Heavy Rain Possible. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Chance of rain and thunder is 100% tonight.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Early Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Late Day Showers (20%). Highs in the low 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Cloudy. Rain & Storms Likely (80%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Few Morning Showers (20%). Highs in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
