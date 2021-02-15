CPD: Standoff at Harbison hotel involves man refusing to leave room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are in a standoff at a hotel in northwest Columbia after a man refused to leave his room.
This is at the InTowne Suites on Columbiana Drive off Harbison Boulevard, near Columbiana Centre.
Management asked the man to leave his room. When he refused, they called the police. The Columbia Police Department has negotiators at the scene.
Officers said the man could be armed, but at this time, there is no indication anyone else is in the hotel room with him.
Police have evacuated neighboring rooms.
WIS has a crew headed to this breaking news scene. This story will be updated.
