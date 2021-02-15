Columbia City Council push for $500 mask ordinance fines fizzles out, for now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s mask ordinance is not scheduled to change, for now.
Currently, masks must be worn in most public settings and fines for mask violations are $100.
The council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 16 shows city leaders were expected to debate amendments to the ordinance that would escalate punishments for individuals and businesses who do not adhere to the ordinance.
However, as of Monday morning, the agenda item was withdrawn.
The amended ordinance would change the following:
- Expand applicable businesses to “all businesses,” whereas previously the ordinance enumerated restaurants, bars, retail stores, barbershops, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies.
- Require businesses to enforce the ordinance on their property
- Creates escalating fine schedule for violations of the ordinance
- $100 for the first violation
- $200 for the second violation
- $500 for each subsequent violation
- Those fines would pertain to individuals who violate the ordinance, and additionally business managers whose employees and/or customers violate the ordinance
- Repeat violations within a business could result in its declaration as a public nuisance
The proposed amendment comes after the council extended the measure in early February. It’s set to expire April 4.
At the time, Mayor Steve Benjamin said the council would work with city staff to create the amendments.
