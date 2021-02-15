Cola Concerts announces Spring Lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cola Concerts has announced their musical line up for Spring.
Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars will be headlining a concert at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center on Friday, April 23 at 7:00 PM.
The show is part of an incredible weekend for Cola Concerts which will also feature Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires on April 24 and Wynonna Judd on April 25.
Indie rock band Mt. Joy will be hosting a concert on May 15.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 12 at 10:00 AM. For more information, visit ColaConcerts.com.
