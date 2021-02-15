Andy’s Deli feels community support in wake of founder’s passing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five Points icon, Andy Shlon, owner of Andy’s Deli passed away last month.
We sent our own Adam Clark to check in with the family to see how they are doing and what the plans are for the future.
According to Andy’s son, also named Andy Shlon, they are doing pretty well and have appreciated all the support from the community.
“The outreach from the public, community, friends, and family has been outrageous,” Shlon said. “It warms our hearts, we can feel the prayers and everything everybody is sending our way.”
Shlon says there’s been a steep learning curve taking over for the business his father ran since 1978. But he plans to run the deli just as his father did.
“It’s a little different...there’s no phone a friend,” he said. “Our plans are we are going to do what he wanted us to do. And my brother Adam and I will fill his shoes while we are here and keep it going.”
