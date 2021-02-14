2.1 magnitude earthquake recorded in Lowcountry

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded Saturday night in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.
The quake hit at 8:03 p.m. in the northeast part of Summerville, near the Berkeley/Dorchester county line, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.
It was recorded more than three miles underground.
An earthquake of such a small magnitude is not often felt, but it can be picked up by a seismograph.
Earthquakes do not usually cause damage if they are under a 4.0 magnitude, according to USGS.
