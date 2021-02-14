FIRST ALERT: Your Valentine’s Day is a First Alert, tracking cold temps and periods of heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Happy Valentine’s Day! We’re tracking a good deal of rain today and even more rain this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an Alert Day. We’re tracking a cold, wet Valentine’s Day. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain chances are around 90%. It will be cold. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
· Tonight, we’ll see cloudy skies and areas of fog. Scattered showers and areas of drizzle are possible, too. It will be cold. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· Scattered showers are in your forecast Monday, especially by afternoon and evening (50% chance). A couple of thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Some showers are possible early Tuesday, then again late in the day Wednesday into Thursday.
· With so much rain expected, some minor flooding will be possible over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! Today is an Alert Day.
As we move through the day, we’ll see cloudy skies and a good chance of a soaking, steady rain. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Be careful on the roads. Rain chances are around 90%. It will be cold, too. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Bundle up!
Tonight, we’ll see cloudy, cold, and foggy conditions. A few scattered showers and/or areas of drizzle are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We’ll see a few showers Monday, especially by afternoon and evening (50% chance). A couple of thunderstorms could develop. We’ll keep you posted to a potential Alert Day for Monday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Tuesday, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 with a 30% chance of rain, mainly early in the day. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies.
We’re not expecting rain all day Wednesday. However, rain will likely move back into the Midlands Wednesday evening into Thursday. In fact, on Thursday, more heavy rain is possible. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday and back into the 60s on Thursday.
Today: Cloudy & Cold. Rain Likely (90%). Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Tonight: Cloudy & Foggy. A Few Scattered Showers and Areas of Drizzle. (40%). Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40-50%). Possible PM Storms. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Early Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. PM Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely (70%). Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Showers Around (40%). Highs in the lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
