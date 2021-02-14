FINAL: Ole Miss 81 – Carolina 74

COLUMBIA, S.C. (BigSpur) - On Saturday night against Ole Miss, South Carolina was on the last leg of a three-game homestand that has produced losses to Mississippi State and No. 11 Alabama.
The Gamecocks (5-8, 3-7) were in dire need of a win against a group of Rebels (11-8, 6-6) that were coming off a win against No. 10 Missouri.
Here’s how it played out.
FIRST HALF
14:38, Ole Miss leads 6-2… The Gamecocks missed their first seven shots from the floor before Jalyn McCreary made a baseline jumpshot. Only one foul called in the first five and a half minutes of play. Officials are letting them play early on.
11:59, Ole Miss leads 12-6… The Rebels still haven’t been called for a foul while the Gamecocks six turnovers in eight minutes of play. Couisnard with three turnovers.
11:17, Ole Miss leads 12-9… First made three for either team is by Gamecocks walk-on forward Nathan Nelson.
7:25, Ole Miss leads 17-15… Gamecocks take their first lead at 15-14 after a Lawson three, but Shuler comes right down the court and hits a three. Couisnard has gone to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury. He was fouled in the paint and went straight to the ground, trainer looking at his ankle. The Gamecocks have eight turnovers and are shooting 29 percent from the floor. The Rebels haven’t been much better with seven turnovers, shooting 35 percent.
3:13, Ole Miss leads 29-23… Simply put, the Gamecocks can’t get out of their own way. They’re up to 10 turnovers this half. Ole Miss’ defense is too good to limit offensive possessions with turnovers in the backcourt because of miscommunication between two guards.
1:29, Ole Miss leads 36-23… Now it’s getting out of hand, and Gamecocks haven’t shown any ability to put together offensive consistency. Ole Miss is on a 13-2 run over the last three minutes.
HALFTIME, Ole Miss leads 36-26… Gamecocks get a three-pointer from Lawson and another attempt hits iron at the halftime buzzer after a Rebels turnover.
SECOND HALF
15:06, Ole Miss leads 46-36… Carolina starts the half 3-of-8, shooting percentage for the game is up to 37 percent. The teams are a combined 5-of-20 from three-point range. A lot of Ole Miss’ scoring has come at the paint or free throw line (combined 28 points). Woods has picked up his third foul and without Couisnard, it’ll have to be Moss and Hannibal running the point with the ball in Lawson’s hands too.
11:58, Ole Miss leads 52-40… South Carolina’s defense is starting to fold, as Ole Miss is now hovering around 50 percent shooting for the game. The Rebels are 14-of-18 from the free throw line while the Gamecocks are 9-of-14.
7:42, Ole Miss leads 63-49… It’s become a free throw shooting contest of late, and the Gamecocks have held their own there. They are 16-of-21 while the Rebels are 18-of-23. When Ole Miss isn’t getting to the line, the ball is still going in the basket. UM is shooting 53 percent from the floor while Carolina is under 40 percent (36 percent).
4:33, Ole Miss leads 70-59… Gamecocks are on a 7-0 run over the last minute to cut it to an 11-point game.
1:44, Ole Miss leads 76-65… Still an 11-point game a little over three minutes later. Gamecocks can’t get many stops as Rebels continue to stay around 50 percent from the field.
:55, Ole Miss leads 78-71… Lawson scores on a reverse lay-up to make it a 7-point game. Ole Miss has not scored a field goal in the last 5:19.
:15, Ole Miss leads 79-74… Gamecocks are making this a little interesting in the final minute.
