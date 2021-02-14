Chapin man killed in Newberry County crash

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - A Friday night crash in Newberry County has left a Chapin man dead, officials confirmed Sunday.
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 11 p.m. on Seibert Road near Leisure Point Road in Prosperity. That’s on the northwest side of Lake Murray, near Dreher Island.
Daryl Messer, 51, died in the crash, the coroner confirmed. Officials said he was not wearing a seat belt.
Details of what caused the wreck have not been shared.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
