My Take: Responses to cleaning up South Carolina editorial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Last week we received a large response to the editorial concerning litter on our roads.
I want to share a few emails from the public, but first let’s revisit the topic.
Drivers are spoiling the beauty of South Carolina when they throw trash from their cars.
We must recognize roadside litter is an avoidable problem. Education, enforcement, engagement and policy and legislation all have a role to play.
We reached out to City of West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles about the issue. He gave us the following statement:
State and city leaders must address the litter issue and take it seriously.
Stopping people from littering will require a shift in mindsets.
An email from viewer LC WATTS said:
Another viewer, Randy Jones, wrote in saying:
Connie Vaughn volunteers with Palmetto Pride.
She offered a few suggestions to tackle the daily, dangerous eyesores on our streets and roads.
“All counties (should) start a campaign of asking folks to sweep their own front porch,” she said. “If every business and residents simply walked to the edges of their properties and picked up litter, before you know it, our state will have a good start of being litter free.”
Thank you, Connie, for caring.
Now is the time for state leaders to step up and make a positive change.
Litter is not only a bad reflection on South Carolina but comes at a terrible cost to our economy and environment.
We can do better.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
