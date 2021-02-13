Driver thrown from SUV, killed in crash in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A driver has died after a crash in Fairfield County on Friday night, officials said.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 200 near Smallstown Road, about three miles northeast of Winnsboro.
The driver of a Chevrolet Suburban was going east on Hwy 200 and driving “too fast for conditions,” troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. It was raining Friday night.
When the SUV went off the road, it overturned and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, officials said.
Crews rushed the driver to the hospital, but the person did not survive. Officials have not identified the victim.
No one else was in the SUV at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.