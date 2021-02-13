Driver dies in Sumter Co. crash involving 4 vehicles

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 58-year-old Sumter has died after being involved in a collision on Thursday.
The man was identified as Vernon Myers.
According to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. that night on U.S. Highway 378 near the Highway 76 overpass.
Authorities with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Myers was traveling east on U.S. 378 in a 200 Chevy Silverado before the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and crossed the concrete median. The truck sideswiped a 2016 Ford F150 before it was T-boned by a 2017 Ford F550.
A tire came off the Silverado during the collision and hit a 2019 Dodge Caravan.
The driver of the F550 was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment.
Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Myers was ejected from the vehicle.
An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner’'s office are continuing to investigate the crash.
