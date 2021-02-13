Bond denied for former SC teacher charged in her adoptive daughter’s death

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The former Upstate teacher and winner of “Worst Cooks in America” on the Food Network, who was charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of her foster daughter, will remain in jail.
During a virtual court hearing Friday morning, a judge denied a request for bond for Ariel Robinson.
Ariel Robinson, 29, and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 34, were both charged Jan. 19 in the case involving the death of their 3-year-old foster daughter, Victoria Smith, who they were set to adopt on the day of their arrest.
According to arrest warrants, the Robinsons inflicted a “series of blunt force injuries” to Victoria.
Smith was found unresponsive at the family’s home in the Westwood subdivision of Simpsonville on Jan. 14 and died at the hospital.
Robinson appeared on video at the virtual court hearing. When she heard the judge say that bond was denied her head dropped. She was then taken out of the room.
Assistant Solicitor Christy Kednocker Sustakovitch spoke for the state at the hearing and released details of the case that had not been made public.
Sustakovitch testified that Ariel Robinson told first responders, who came to the home after her husband called 911, that Victoria had drowned after drinking too much water.
Ariel Robinson told police that Victoria had thrown up the night before but had no other issues and went to sleep, according to Sustakovitch.
Officers reported that Ariel Robinson told them that Victoria ate pancakes the next morning, drank a lot of water and then said her stomach hurt and that she was cold.
Ariel Robinson told officers she got a heated blanket and was holding Victoria when she “went limp,” Sustakovitch testified.
Sustakovitch said Ariel Robinson did the Heimlich maneuver on Victoria because she thought she was choking.
Ariel Robinson then told her husband to call 911, Sustakovitch said.
Ariel Robinson said she was told by dispatchers to put Victoria on the floor and do CPR, according to Sustakovitch.
When Ariel Robinson was asked about the “extensive bruising” that officers noticed all over Victoria’s body, Sustakovitch testified that Ariel Robinson told the investigator that she was pushing really hard while doing CPR and she caused the bruising on her stomach.
When the investigator continued to ask about the other bruises, Ariel Robinson said Victoria’s brother had anger issues and caused the bruising, Sustakovitch said.
Sustakovitch said an autopsy showed Victoria died of multiple blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide.
Investigators said they met with the staff at Victoria’s brother’s school who described him as a “happy, smaller child with no outward signs of physical abuse toward anyone,” Sustakovitch testified.
After the Robinson’s arrest, Jerry Robinson made a statement through his attorney.
In the statement, Jerry Robinson told police he had never physically hurt Victoria but Ariel would “spank, beat her with different things, including a belt, paddle, flip flop or whatever,” Sustakovitch testified.
Sustakovitch testified that Jerry Robinson told police that on the day Victoria was found unresponsive, Ariel had hit her with a belt.
She said Jerry Robinson told authorities he could hear it from outside and when he came inside he told Ariel “You’ve gone too far.”
Jerry Robinson said the couple put Victoria in an Epsom salt bath and he went to the store to get medicine to bring down the bruising, Sustakovitch said.
EMS was then called to the home.
During the hearing, Casie Phares, Victoria’s biological mother, spoke and said was devastated by her daughter’s passing and asked for the judge to deny bond.
William Bouton, Ariel Robinson’s attorney, also spoke during the hearing.
He was joined by Ariel Robinson’s parents and her sister, who did not speak.
Bouton talked about Ariel Robinson’s background, including the fact she was was a former middle school teacher in the Upstate and had a master’s degree from Clemson University.
“She has essentially been heavily involved in the community her entire life,” Bouton said.
He requested a $40,000 bond.
Bouton said Ariel Robinson was not a flight risk, but would agree to electronic monitoring or home detention.
Judge Letitia Verdin denied the request for bond.
“Based on the seriousness of the charges and the egregious nature of the allegations in this case, I do find the defendant in this case is a flight risk or does pose a substantial danger to the community, most particularly to the children who are in her custody, and potentially even to herself,” Verdin said.
Ariel Robinson is a former middle school teacher. On Jan. 21, the South Carolina State Board of Education suspended her educator certificate as a result of her charges, records show.
Ariel Robinson had also earned both local and national recognition in August when she won the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America.”
Jerry Robinson was also scheduled to have a bond hearing, but his hearing was canceled by his attorney, according to 13th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Administrative Assistant Marcia Barker.
