77-year-old charged in shooting near Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 77-year-old man faces attempted murder charges in relation to a shooting in Columbia on Thursday night.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Hughes Street, just off Two Notch Road in the 2300 block.
Police say Louis Vanmansart, 77, shot an acquaintance during an argument.
The victim, according to authorities, was shot in the upper body. He is “stable,” police said.
Vanmansart was immediately detained. Officers have since arrested him and charged him with attempted murder.
He is in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
