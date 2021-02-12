Threatening, racist letters found in mailboxes in Fairfield County, deputies say

DAWKINS, S.C. (WIS) - Several Fairfield County residents who are Black have received “hate mail” that included racist language and threats, deputies confirmed.
One of the recipients sent the letter to WIS. Offensive language has been redacted in the image above, but the message is still clear: “We want your Black — out of this community now.”
The victim said she lives in the small town of Dawkins, near Jenkinsville.
She said she and several of her Black neighbors got the letters that appear to threaten to burn down or shoot up their homes if they don’t leave.
“Only one warning,” the letters said.
The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating, and has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for help.
Deputies want to collect and process the letters for possible DNA and/or fingerprints. Investigators ask that anyone who has one that has not opened it, to not do so and call them instead.
So far, three letters have been turned over for evidence.
Victims can call 803-635-4141 or 803-635-5511 for help.
