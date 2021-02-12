Third man arrested in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting death

Sheldon Workman (Source: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | February 12, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 12:39 AM

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Fairfield County arrested a 19-year-old on Wednesday in connection wtih a deadly shooting.

Officials with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Sheldon Workman has been charged for the murder of Andrew Trapp on August 2, 2020. The shooting, which happened on Cole Trestle Road, also injured two other victims.

Workman has also been charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies previously arrested 20-year-old Cortez Whitener and 19-year-old Rodriguez Edmonds in connection with the shooting.

All three men are currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

