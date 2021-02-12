Sumter Police arrest man for inappropriate sexual acts involving children

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter have arrested a man for illegal sexual acts involving min
Officials with the Sumter Police Department said 26-year-old Dominique Weston has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, attempted lewd act with a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officers were called to a home on Tuesday after a witness found inappropriate content on Weston’s cell phone with him and children.
Officers later learned one of the children was under the age of six years old.
Weston is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, but the investigation is continuing in order to identify other possible victims.
