Prisma Health on-demand video visits for urgent care needs will be available in Midlands soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is offering virtual visits for urgent care needs on-demand 24 hours a day and seven days a week.
The visits will allow patients to be seen while at home or traveling for urgent care matters without having to be on-site to visit a Prisma Health physician.
“On Demand Video Visits allow us to offer patients increased access to real-time care regardless of the other competing factors in their lives,” said Dr. Matthew Bitner, chair of emergency medicine at Prisma Health in the Upstate. “This does not replace the on-going need for critical care in our emergency departments, but it’s a timely option for those who need minor care delivered in a way that’s most convenient for them. Patients can rest assured that they will receive the same level of care as for an in-person visit, including being seen and treated by a Prisma Health provider.”
Treatable illnesses can include the following:
- Sprains
- Strains
- Upper respiratory complaints
- Gastrointestinal complaints
- Minor head injuries
- Minor burns and cuts
- Dizziness
- Fever
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you suffer from any major illness, you are urged to call 911 immediately rather than opting for an on-demand visit.
Any patient who needs continued care can be transitioned to specialty-care providers at Prisma Health who will have access to the patients’ records from the virtual visit.
Currently, visits for patients in the Upstate are now available. However, patients in the Midlands will be able to access visits soon.
